S2 Ep11: Fleeceware, Chrome bug and the sextortion scam that won’t die – Naked Security Podcast

A new Naked Security podcast is now available.

This week host Anna Brading is joined by Sophos experts Mark Stockley and Greg Iddon.

We discuss the realities of user education in honour of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month [1’04”], Greg shares SophosLabs’ latest research into ‘Fleeceware’ [9’27”], Mark explains how Chrome brought Hollywood to a standstill [18’54] and Anna discusses why sextortion emails just won’t die [33’54].

Listen now!

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.

Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...

