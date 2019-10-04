S2 Ep11: Fleeceware, Chrome bug and the sextortion scam that won’t die – Naked Security Podcast

A new Naked Security podcast is now available.
This week host Anna Brading is joined by Sophos experts Mark Stockley and Greg Iddon.
We discuss the realities of user education in honour of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month [1’04”], Greg shares SophosLabs’ latest research into ‘Fleeceware’ [9’27”], Mark explains how Chrome brought Hollywood to a standstill [18’54] and Anna discusses why sextortion emails just won’t die [33’54].
