Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 30 September 2019
- Checkm8 jailbreak and AltStore put cracks in Apple’s walled garden
- Social media manipulation as a political tool is spreading
- Outlook on the web bans a further 38 file types
- Is the era of social media Likes over?
Tuesday 1 October 2019
- Cloudflare adds VPN features to 1.1.1.1 privacy app
- Hacking 2020 voting systems is a ‘piece of cake’
- China’s 500 megapixel camera is capable of mega-facial-recognition
- Darknet hosting provider in underground NATO bunker busted
Wednesday 2 October 2019
- Exim suffers another ‘critical’ remote code execution flaw
- O.MG! Evil Lightning cable about to hit mass distribution
- 218 million Words With Friends players lose data to hackers
- Ex-Yahoo engineer pleads guilty to hacking 6,000 accounts
Thursday 3 October 2019
- No federal privacy law will make it in the US this year, sources say
- PDF encryption standard weaknesses uncovered
- Google’s Password Manager now checks for breached credentials
- Ransomware attacks paralyze, and sometimes crush, hospitals
Friday 4 October 2019
- S2 Ep11: Fleeceware, Chrome bug and the sextortion scam that won’t die – Naked Security Podcast
- Buying a new laptop? Here’s how to secure it
- WhatsApp vulnerability could compromise Android smartphones
- £3 billion Safari iPhone privacy lawsuit given go-ahead
- Hacker’s parents sentenced for selling his cryptocurrency
- Google brings Incognito mode to Maps
The Naked Security podcast: S2 Ep11
We discuss the realities of user education in honour of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month [1’04”], Greg shares SophosLabs’ latest research into ‘Fleeceware’ [9’27”], Mark explains how Chrome brought Hollywood to a standstill [18’54] and Anna discusses why sextortion emails just won’t die [33’54].
