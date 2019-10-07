Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

0 Weekly Summary
Monday Review
by

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.

Monday 30 September 2019

Tuesday 1 October 2019

Wednesday 2 October 2019

Thursday 3 October 2019

Friday 4 October 2019

The latest Naked Security Live video

Happy Cybersecurity Awareness Month! Here are some top tips from Duck…

The Naked Security podcast: S2 Ep11

We discuss the realities of user education in honour of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month [1’04”], Greg shares SophosLabs’ latest research into ‘Fleeceware’ [9’27”], Mark explains how Chrome brought Hollywood to a standstill [18’54] and Anna discusses why sextortion emails just won’t die [33’54].

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.

Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.

News, straight to your inbox

Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux