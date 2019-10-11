S2 Ep12: Dark Web, O.MG Cable spying and securing new laptops – Naked Security Podcast

Episode 12 of the Naked Security podcast is now available.
This week host Anna Brading is joined by Sophos experts Mark Stockley and Greg Iddon.
We discuss a malicious lightning cable that’s about to hit the mass market [5’50”], the bust of darknet hosting provider CyberBunker[14’33], and in honour of National Cybersecurity Awareness month Anna shares how to secure your new laptop [26’10”].
