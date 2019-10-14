Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 7 October 2019
- Android devices hit by zero-day exploit Google thought it had patched
- Facebook urged by governments to halt end-to-end encryption plans
- Social media platforms can be forced to delete illegal content worldwide
- Wi-Fi signals let researchers ID people through walls from their gait
Tuesday 8 October 2019
- Signal immediately fixed FaceTime-style eavesdropping bug
- GPS tracker from stalked woman’s car led to indictment of 20 mobsters
- Nationwide facial recognition ID program underway in France
- Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency dealt blow by PayPal’s departure
Wednesday 9 October 2019
- October Patch Tuesday: Microsoft fixes critical remote desktop bug
- Deepfakes have doubled, overwhelmingly targeting women
- Copy-and-paste sharing on Stack Overflow spreads insecure code
- TOMS hacker tells people to log off and enjoy a screenless day
Thursday 10 October 2019
- Twitter used 2FA phone numbers for targeted advertising
- California outlaws facial recognition in police bodycams
- Job seekers are scrubbing clean their social media accounts
Friday 11 October 2019
- S2 Ep12: Dark Web, O.MG Cable spying and securing new laptops – Naked Security Podcast
- Most Americans don’t have a clue what https:// means
- Hackers bypassing some types of 2FA security FBI warns
- Facebook flags thousands of kids as interested in gambling, booze
- Apple removes app that tracks Hong Kong police and protestors
Latest Naked Security Live video
Naked Security podcast: S2 Ep12
We discuss a malicious lightning cable that’s about to hit the mass market [5’50”], the bust of darknet hosting provider CyberBunker[14’33], and in honour of National Cybersecurity Awareness month Anna shares how to secure your new laptop [26’10”].
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.
Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.