Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Monday 7 October 2019

Tuesday 8 October 2019

Wednesday 9 October 2019

Thursday 10 October 2019

Friday 11 October 2019

Latest Naked Security Live video

Naked Security podcast: S2 Ep12

We discuss a malicious lightning cable that’s about to hit the mass market [5’50”], the bust of darknet hosting provider CyberBunker[14’33], and in honour of National Cybersecurity Awareness month Anna shares how to secure your new laptop [26’10”].

