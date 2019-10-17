S2 Ep 13: Weird Android zero day and other tech fails – Naked Security podcast

Episode 13 of the Naked Security podcast is now available.
This week I step in to host the show with Sophos experts Mark Stockley and Greg Iddon.
We discuss Twitter’s two-factor authentication faux pas [10’51”], the risks of copy and pasting code from Stack Overflow [22’20”] and an Android zero-day with a difference [35’50’].
This week we’re recording an additional episode about the cultures of social media in honour of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so come back later this week to listen.
Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts – just search Naked Security.
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.