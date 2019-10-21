Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 14 October 2019
- Stalker found pop star by searching eyes’ reflections on Google Maps
- Soldering spy chips inside firewalls is now a cheap hack, shows researcher
- Computing enthusiast cracks ancient Unix code
- Hacker wants $300 for 250,000 records stolen from sex worker site
Tuesday 15 October 2019
- Watch out for this latest LinkedIn phish that’s ‘sent’ by a friend
- Update now! Windows users targeted by iTunes Software Updater zero-day
- Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency loses all but one payment company
- Apple says Tencent isn’t snooping on your browsing habits
- 350+ hackers hunt down missing people in first such hackathon
Wednesday 16 October 2019
- Food writer Jack Monroe loses at least £5,000 in SIM-swap fraud
- Pitney Bowes and Groupe M6 join ransomware’s victim list
- Microsoft lets Xbox users censor what messages they see
- #FacebookLockout: Users who report fake/scam accounts locked out
Thursday 17 October 2019
- S2 Ep 13: Weird Android zero day and other tech fails – Naked Security podcast
- Pen testers find mystery black box connected to ship’s engines
- Robotic hand solves Rubik’s Cube by learning how to learn about it
- Hackers hack card details from BriansClub carding site
- Adobe fixes 46 critical bugs in patchfest
Friday 18 October 2019
- Phishy text message tries to steal your cellphone account
- Some Android adware apps hide icons to make it hard to remove them
- Bitcoin money trail leads cops to ‘world’s largest’ child abuse site
- S2 Ep13.5: All about social media: Growing up online, parent advice and social shaming – Naked Security Podcast
- Much-attacked Baltimore uses ‘mind-bogglingly’ bad data storage
Last week’s podcasts
We discuss Twitter’s two-factor authentication faux pas [10’51”], the risks of copy and pasting code from Stack Overflow [22’20”] and an Android zero-day with a difference [35’50’].
Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts – just search Naked Security.
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.
And in light of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we recorded a special splinter episode for you all about social media…
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.
The latest Naked Security Live video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.