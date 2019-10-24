5 tips for better cybersecurity

As it’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month we thought we’d construct a list of our top five security tips. No matter what age, gender or profession you have, the basics are just as important as the rest.
1. Be careful who you communicate with
Sometimes criminals will make fake dating profiles or social media accounts specifically to target you. Just because it seems like they have a lot in common with you, doesn’t mean they really do.
2. Use two-factor authentication
You can do this with an app such as Google Authenticator, or from SMS codes sent directly to your phone. If you want to be super secure you can do it with a hardware key that you plug straight into your computer or laptop.
3. Think about what you’re posting on social media
If you share personal photos such as your birthday or new house, you could potentially be giving away sensitive data such as your date of birth or address to cybercriminals. Think twice about who follows you and what you want them to see and know about you.
4. Patch early, patch often
There are millions of computers still at risk from WannaCry – this means they haven’t been patched for more than two and a half years! Don’t be one of those people. The best way to stay up to date is have auto-updates on so you know you’re running the latest software.
5. Use a password manager
Password managers will create and remember complex passwords for you, making it easy for you to keep different passwords for every website. All you need to do is remember one super long and complicated password for the manager itself.