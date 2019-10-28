Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 21 October 2019
- Don’t look now, but Pixel 4’s Face Unlock works with eyes closed
- Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint reader beaten by $3 gel protector
- Mind your own business! CEOs who misuse data could end up in jail
Tuesday 22 October 2019
- US nuclear weapons command finally ditches 8-inch floppies
- Storing your stuff securely in the cloud
- Vatican launches smart rosary – complete with brute-force flaw
- Woman ordered to type in iPhone passcode so police can search device
- Google chief warns visitors about smart speakers in his home
Wednesday 23 October 2019
- Alexa and Google Home phishing apps demonstrated by researchers
- Hacker breached servers used by NordVPN
- Facebook pulls fake news networks linked to Russia and Iran
- Travel database exposed PII on US government employees
Thursday 24 October 2019
- S2 Ep14: Samsung fingerprint fail, mystery black boxes and invisible Android apps – Naked Security Podcast
- 5 tips for better cybersecurity
- Vulnerability in content distribution networks found by researchers
- Robot Hotel says sorry about the buggy bedside bots
- IBM tears into Google’s ‘quantum supremacy’ claim
- Stalker app maker Retina-X settles FTC charges
Friday 25 October 2019
- Firefox Privacy Protection makes website trackers visible
- Keylogging data vampire pleads guilty to bleeding two companies
- Phishers strike at mobile wellness app company
