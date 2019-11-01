S2 Ep15: City under attack! VPN hacked, floppies nixed

This week host Anna Brading is joined by Sophos experts Mark Stockley, Greg “Fido” Iddon and Peter Mackenzie.
This week we discuss an attack on the city of Johannesburg that came with a ransom demand and ask “was it ransomware?”; we talk about what the breach at NordVPN means for VPN users; and we reminisce about the ancient floppy disks that, until recently, underpinned the USA’s nuclear deterrent.
Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts – just search for Naked Security.
