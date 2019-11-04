Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 28 October 2019
- Adobe database exposes 7.5 million Creative Cloud users
- Ransomware with a difference as hackers threaten to release city data
- TikTok says no, senators, we’re not under China’s thumb
- New BBC ‘dark web’ Tor mirror site aims to beat censorship
- Crypto Capital boss arrested over money laundering
Tuesday 29 October 2019
- Gradient “celebrity matching” photo app sparks privacy fears
- PHP team fixes nasty site-owning remote execution bug
- New Facebook AI fools facial recognition
Wednesday 30 October 2019
- Got an early iPhone or iPad? Update now or turn it into a paperweight
- Sextortion scammers are hijacking blogs – and victims are paying up
- Facebook launches $2m suit against alleged phishing, hacking sites
- Uber sues LA in bid to protect scooter riders’ geolocation data
Thursday 31 October 2019
- Linux maintainer: Patching side-channel flaws is killing performance
- Judge lambasts porn company for spewing copyright lawsuits
- Researchers find hole in EU-wide identity system
- WhatsApp sues spyware maker for allegedly hacking phones worldwide
Friday 1 November 2019
- S2 Ep15: City under attack! VPN hacked, floppies nixed
- Apple props up macOS Catalina with 10.15.1 update
- Happy Birthday, CVE!
- Twitter bans political ads
- Hackers plead guilty to breach that Uber covered up
