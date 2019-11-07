S2 Ep16: BlueKeep, ransomware and sextortion – Naked Security Podcast

0 Podcast
by

Mass ransomware hit Spain earlier this week, BlueKeep’s back and there’s yet another twist in the sextortion saga – we discuss all this and more in the latest episode of our podcast.

I hosted the show this week with Sophos experts Mark Stockley, Peter Mackenzie and Paul Ducklin.

Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts – just search for Naked Security.

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.

We also have a brand new Naked Security YouTube channel. We’ll be sharing full-length videos of the podcast plus lots of other new concepts, so subscribe now!

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux