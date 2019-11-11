Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 4 November 2019
- Apple developers – get this update to protect the rest of us!
- Russia’s sovereign internet law comes into force
- Pentagon publishes AI guidelines
- Undercover reporter tells all after working for a Polish troll farm
- US grounds Chinese-made drones as part of security review
Tuesday 5 November 2019
- Google patches bug that let nearby hackers send malware to your phone
- Office for Mac 2011 users warned about SYLK file format
- Florida city sends $742K to fraudsters as it bites the BEC hook
- Police interrogate Alexa for clues in fatal spear-stabbing
Wednesday 6 November 2019
- Smartphone and speaker voice assistants can be hacked using lasers
- Mozilla says ISPs are lying to Congress about encrypted DNS
- Ransomware attacks in Spain leave radio station in “hysteria”
- Founders of ‘worthless cryptocurrency’ ATM Coin fined over $4.25m scam
Thursday 7 November 2019
- S2 Ep16: BlueKeep, ransomware and sextortion – Naked Security Podcast
- Facebook scam steals famous faces and BBC branding
- WordPress sites hit by malvertising
- Linux users warned to update libarchive to beat flaw
- Pilot presses the wrong button, triggers airport hostage alarm
- Facebook confesses 100 devs may have accessed leaked Groups data
- Warrant let police search online DNA database
Friday 8 November 2019
- IT services pro hacked former client’s email
- Leak of 4,000 Facebook documents heaps more trouble on internet giant
- Another Facebook hoax: Robbers still throwing eggs at car windows?
