Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Monday 11 November 2019
- Microsoft urges us to patch after partially effective BlueKeep attack
- Adobe fixes SDK weakness affecting mobile apps
- AI wordsmith too dangerous to be released… has been released
- US military supplier in ‘Made in America’ fraud case
- Huge Airbnb scam leads to promise to vet every host, every listing
Tuesday 12 November 2019
- Apple to fix Siri bug that exposed parts of encrypted emails
- Nvidia patches graphics products and GeForce Experience update tool
- Sextortionist whisks away sex tapes using just a phone number
- ASP.NET hosting provider recovering from ransomware attack
Wednesday 13 November 2019
- November 2019 Patch Tuesday fixes 13 critical flaws and one zero day
- Apple pulls Instagram-watching app from store
- US-CERT warns of critical flaws in Medtronic equipment
- Microsoft says it will honor California’s new privacy law across US
- No, YouTube isn’t planning to jettison your unprofitable channel
Thursday 14 November 2019
- S2 Ep17: Fake AirBnBs, lying ISPs and a glance at the cyberfuture – Naked Security Podcast
- Facebook fixes iPhone camera bug
- Warrantless searches of devices at US borders ruled unconstitutional
- Alleged mastermind behind $20m stolen-card site extradited to US
Friday 15 November 2019
- How ransomware attacks
- How the Linux kernel balances the risks of public bug disclosure
- Data thieves blew cover after maxing out victim’s hard drive
- Brave 1.0 launches, extends ad-watching payouts to iOS
- Apple fires employee after he texts customer’s pic to his own phone
