Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 18 November 2019
- NSA won’t collect phone location data, promises US government
- GitHub launches Security Lab to boost open source security
- Two men busted for hijacking victims’ phones and email accounts
- Wikipedia co-founder offers a Facebook/Twitter wannabe
Tuesday 19 November 2019
- Brand new Android smartphones shipped with 146 security flaws
- Ho Ho OUCH! There are 4x more fake retailer sites than real ones
- Sophos 2020 Threat Report: AI is the new battleground
- Booter boss behind millions of DDoS-for-hire attacks jailed
Wednesday 20 November 2019
- Tories change Twitter name to ‘factcheckUK’ during live TV debate
- Update WhatsApp now: MP4 video bug exposes your messages
- Instagram stalker app Ghosty yanked from Play store
- XSS security hole in Gmail’s dynamic email
- Adobe Acrobat and Reader 2015 reach end of support
Thursday 21 November 2019
- DNS-over-HTTPS is coming to Windows 10
- Android camera bug could have turned phones against their users
- Official Monero site delivers malicious cash-grabbing wallet
Friday 22 November 2019
- Google plans to take Android back to ‘mainline’ Linux kernel
- Iran’s APT33 sharpens focus on industrial control systems
- Why cryptocoin scams work, and how to avoid them
- Convicted Nigerian fraudster keeps a-fraudin’ from behind bars
The latest Naked Security Live video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.