Naked Security needs an intern! Here’s how to apply

We are looking for a student to join our team for a 12-month internship at our Abingdon, UK, headquarters.
If you’re currently studying marketing, business or another relevant field, and have strong written, project management and organisational skills, we want you!
As part of the Content Marketing internship, you’ll work on the Naked Security team where you’ll get to:
- Engage with people on the Naked Security Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
- Create new social media content, build social tiles and edit videos.
- Monitor our social media accounts and track engagement.
- Take part in the production of our weekly podcast.
- Identify new social media opportunities, trends and platforms.
- Bring your unique perspective to content brainstorming meetings.
But hurry! Sophos is hosting a Marketing Recruitment Day on Thursday 5 December. That’s next week!
Find out more about the role and submit your CV to apply.
We chatted to this year’s intern, Harry McMullin, about his experiences working with the team and what you should do if you’re thinking about applying:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)