Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 25 November 2019
- OneCoin crypto-scam lawyer found guilty of worldwide $400m fraud
- Ad-blocking companies block ‘unblockable’ tracker
- Russia to ban sale of devices that don’t come with “Russian software”
- Hacker gets 4 years in jail for NeverQuest banking malware
Tuesday 26 November 2019
- Naked Security needs an intern! Here’s how to apply
- Parents say creep hacked their baby monitor to tell toddler they ‘love’ her
- Court says suspect can’t be forced to reveal 64-character password
- National Veterinary Associates catches dose of ransomware
- Sir Tim Berners-Lee publishes plan to save the web from ‘digital dystopia’
Wednesday 27 November 2019
- Facebook, Twitter profiles slurped by mobile apps using malicious SDKs
- Splunk customers should update now to dodge Y2K-style bug
- EU raises eyebrows at possible US encryption ban
- Police arrest alleged Chuckling Squad member who hijacked @Jack Dorsey
- Firefox gets tough on tracking tricks that sneakily sap your privacy
Thursday 28 November 2019
- Stay safe on Black Friday – and the rest of the year, too!
- S2 Ep18: Missing cryptoqueen, festive phishing and can the web be saved? – Naked Security Podcast
- Kids’ smartwatch security tracker can be hacked by anyone
- Ransomware attack freezes health records access at 110 nursing homes
- HPE warns of impending SSD disk doom
- Twitter says it won’t delete tweets from those who have died
Friday 29 November 2019
- Netflix account freeze – don’t click, it’s a scam!
- US tightens rules on drone use in policy update
- Adobe’s Magento Marketplace suffers data breach
- Pressure mounts for federal privacy law with second bill
- Master Go player retires citing AI supremacy
