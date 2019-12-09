Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 2 December 2019
- Fake Android apps uploaded to Play store by notorious Sandworm hackers
- Uncle Sam opens arms to friendly hackers
- Convicted murderer wins ‘right to be forgotten’ case
- TikTok owner to separate company over US national security worries
Tuesday 3 December 2019
- SMS company exposes millions of text messages, credentials online
- Mixcloud user accounts up for sale on dark web
- Ad fraud: Fake local news sites are rolling in the dough
Wednesday 4 December 2019
- Steam players – beware of fake skins as phishers try to hijack accounts
- Facebook made to ‘correct’ user’s post as Singapore flexes fake-news muscle
- Microsoft looks to Rust language to beat memory vulnerabilities
- FBI: Russia-based FaceApp is a ‘potential counterintelligence threat’
Thursday 5 December 2019
- S2 Ep19: One of us just prevented a ransomware attack – Naked Security Podcast
- Cookie-stealing malware wants to know your Facebook ad budget
- iCloud-hacking politician to be sentenced on Christmas eve
- Machine-raiding Python libraries squashed by community
- Critical DoS messaging flaw fixed in December Android update
- Yodel parcel tracking app blabs about other people’s parcels
- IM RAT spy tool seller raided, busted, kicked offline
Friday 6 December 2019
- Mac users targetted by Lazarus ‘fileless’ Trojan
- US parents file class action against TikTok over children’s privacy
- Instagram trying to protect kids by getting dates of birth from new users
- OpenBSD devs patch authentication bypass bug
