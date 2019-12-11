Windows 10 Mobile receives its last security patches

If you’re one of the tiny contingent still using Windows 10 Mobile, 10 December 2019 is probably a day you’ve been dreading for nearly a year.
As announced by Microsoft in January 2019, it’s the end of life date for version 1709 of the OS, which means that November’s Build 15254.597 (KB4522811) was its last ever software update and therefore its last set of security patches.
After this date, users are on their own, warming themselves in the fading heat of a dying star which began life with some fanfare what seems like a long time ago but was in fact only 2015.
It’s a death that’s been well-rehearsed by Microsoft – Windows 10 Mobile version 1703 users reached this end-of-life moment earlier this year, on 11 June.
From what we can tell, no new Windows 10 Mobile devices were released after early 2016, which means affected devices running version 1709 will be among the following models:
- Microsoft Lumia 550
- Microsoft Lumia 650
- Microsoft Lumia 950/950 XL
- HP Elite x3 (Verizon, Telstra),
- Wileyfox Pro
- Alcatel IDOL 4S
- Alcatel IDOL 4S Pro
- Alcatel OneTouch Fierce XL
- Softbank 503LV
- VAIO Phone Biz
- MouseComputer MADOSMA Q601
- Trinity NuAns Neo
Bad news too for anyone still running the unsupported (as of 11 July 2017) Windows Phone 8.1 which sees the end of its app store support on 16 December 2019. No feature updates, no security fixes and now no software of any kind.
Security fixes
Build 15254.597 fixes some Intel chip issues plus a small pile of other flaws Microsoft doesn’t identify in detail, some of which were included in previous updates:
- Intel Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability (CVE-2018-12207).
- Protections against the Intel Transactional Synchronization Extensions (TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135).
- Security fixes for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Peripherals, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.
Safe to say, if you run this OS, you’ll want the update, which should happen automatically.
Ironically, not many Microsoft employees will download this update because it seems that not many people inside Microsoft use Windows 10 Mobile. That includes figurehead Bill Gates himself, who in 2017 admitted he used an unspecified Android smartphone.
Phrases like ‘end of an era’ are easy to throw around but this does feel like one. Microsoft’s dream of a Windows for mobile devices is finally past tense.
7 comments on “Windows 10 Mobile receives its last security patches”
a real shame this never took off. leaps and bounds ahead of the other mobile operating systems, just the lack of app support killed it. shame i can’t get live tiles on my iPhone as it was the slickest and cleanest mobile home screen ever released, and neither iOS or Android still get close in terms of UI.
I think you’re right, but the funny thing is; lack of apps can be a major selling point for some highly security conscious organizations. I wonder if MS pursued them at all.
Unless they get their head in the right place, they will be loosing the desktop, server, cooperate network (domain) environment too. Licensee and support gouging, unwanted built in apps, occasional bricking of systems from updates. I give MS 5 to 10 years max to stay as a mainstream OS supplier.
Now that the world is fairly comfortable with Android use, Linux is only a step and not a leap anymore for desktop users.
I love Windows Phone, myself. It’s clean. Android is the next best thing, but the OS code is fragmented and dirty, and the app store has thousands of bad apps. I will never ever purchase anything from Apple, so I guess that’s what I’m stuck with until MS comes up with something else. I’ve heard rumors that it’s already in the works.
Microsoft has already written off the Windows desktop. They don’t care how I access Office or from what device as long as I pay for it. Everything’s going to end up back-ended in Azure and corporations are going to continue to pay for it until someone comes along and provides a better productivity suite alternative. Google knows how easy that is.
Well since I’m in no position to afford a new phone and rarely use mobile data, what do I need to disable to carry on using it as a dumb phone?
I guess turning off mobile data *and* Wi-Fi might be worth trying, because that should leave you with 3G (or 4G depending on model) voice and text messsages only… you won’t be able to connect to the internet and therefore will keep the internet-flavoured software (Edge etc.) away from any potentially rogue content. You probably also want to remove any non-built-in apps for saftey’s sake, and maybe do a firmware reset to wipe the data you already have on there. Then you would have a kind-of phone. (Or get an old-school phone that really is just a phone. In the UK you can get an new-old Samsung G1200 [?] for about £5, or one of the re-made old-style Nokias for vey little more. You’re getting voice, txt and (if a Nokia) probably Snake…