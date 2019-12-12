S2 Ep20: Why don’t they send ransomware on floppies anymore?

December 1989 marks 30 years since the first ransomware attack was spammed out on 20,000 floppy disks [1’39”]. We also talk about the Snatch ransomware [8’08”], iPhone 11 tracking concerns [18’10”], and open-source supply chain madness [28’14”].
Host Anna Brading is joined by Sophos experts Mark Stockley, Peter Mackenzie and Paul Ducklin.
Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts – just search for Naked Security.
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.