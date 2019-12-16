Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 9 December 2019
- Serious Security: Understanding how computers count
- Will the new iPhone 11 track you even if you tell it not to?
- Networking attack gives hijackers VPN access
- HackerOne pays $20,000 bounty after breach of own systems
- Facebook suing ILikeAd for hijacking users’ ad accounts
- $5m bounty set on the alleged head of Evil Corp banking Trojan group
Tuesday 10 December 2019
- Snatch ransomware pwns security using sneaky ‘safe mode’ reboot
- EU releases its 5G conclusions
- Facebook users were duped by Cambridge Analytica, FTC rules
- TikTok settles class action over child privacy one day after it’s filed
Wednesday 11 December 2019
- Windows 10 Mobile receives its last security patches
- DoItForState domain name thief gets 14 years for pistol-whipping plot
- FTC warns Christmas buyers that smart toys are a security risk
- Ad industry groups ask that the CCPA keep its mitts off their cookies
Thursday 12 December 2019
- Facebook refuses to break end-to-end encryption
- Chrome 79 includes anti-phishing and hacked password protection
- Brexit – even cybercriminals want to have their say…
- S2 Ep20: Why don’t they send ransomware on floppies anymore?
- December Patch Tuesday blunts WizardOpium attack chain
- Apple iOS 13.3 is here, bringing support for keyfobby authentication
Friday 13 December 2019
- Facebook will target ads based on your Oculus VR data
- YouTube bans malicious insults, veiled threats, harassment
- Jack Dorsey wants a decentralised Twitter
- Weak account checks earn company $10.5 million privacy fine
Latest podcast
Anna, Mark, Duck and Peter talk about 30 years of ransomware [1’39”], the Snatch ransomware [8’08”], iPhone 11 tracking concerns [18’10”], and open-source supply chain madness [28’14”].
Last week’s videos
Romance scams – what to do?
If you buy an iPhone 11 will it track you secretly?
