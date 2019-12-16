Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Monday Review
Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.

Monday 9 December 2019

Tuesday 10 December 2019

Wednesday 11 December 2019

Thursday 12 December 2019

Friday 13 December 2019

Latest podcast

Anna, Mark, Duck and Peter talk about 30 years of ransomware [1’39”], the Snatch ransomware [8’08”], iPhone 11 tracking concerns [18’10”], and open-source supply chain madness [28’14”].

Last week’s videos

Romance scams – what to do?

If you buy an iPhone 11 will it track you secretly?

