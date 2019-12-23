Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 16 December 2019
- “Dig up his body,” say creditors of deceased cryptocurrency player
- Plundervolt – stealing secrets by starving your computer of voltage
- Police get “unprecedented” data haul from Google with geofence warrants
- Npm patches two serious bugs
- Google adds Verified SMS and anti-spam feature to Messages app
- Emotion-detection in AI should be regulated, AI Now says
Tuesday 17 December 2019
- Don’t fall for this porn scam – even if your password’s in the subject!
- Ransomware-seized New Orleans declares state of emergency
- Researchers discover weakness in IoT digital certificates
- Mozilla mandates 2FA security for Firefox developers
- Facebook employees’ payroll data nabbed in car smash-and-grab
Wednesday 18 December 2019
- Doxed credit card data has two hours max before it’s nabbed
- Mozilla adds NextDNS to list of DNS-over-HTTPS providers
- Alleged bank vault robber posed with cash on Instagram, Facebook
- Google to choke off ‘less secure applications’
Thursday 19 December 2019
- Hiding malware downloads in Taylor Swift pics! New SophosLabs report
- Chrome 79 patched after Android WebView app chaos
- S2 Ep21: Plundervolt, domain name gunfight, Facebook snubs Congress – Naked Security Podcast
- Get in line! 38,000 students and staff forced to queue for new passwords
- Proposed standard would make warrant canaries machine-readable
- Instagram hides ‘false’ content, unless it’s from a politician
Friday 20 December 2019
- Twitter trolls attack epileptics with seizure-inducing images
- Facebook’s location tracking policy still worries US Senators
- What’s behind Putin’s old-school operating system?
- Hello ‘123456,’ my old friend, I’ve come to talk with you again
The latest podcast
In this episode, we look into a gunfight over a domain name [6’56”], explain the Plundervolt attack [17’50”], and explore the encryption drama that’s unfolding between Facebook and Congress [25’24”].
Last week’s videos
