Monday review – the hot 12 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 23 December 2019
- Serious Security: The decade-ending “Y2K bug” that wasn’t
- Smartphone location data can be used to identify and track anyone
- Congress passes anti-robocall bill
- Facebook will stop mining contacts with your 2FA number
- Man jailed for $122 million scam that fooled Google and Facebook
Tuesday 24 December 2019
- Sextortionists return for Christmas – price goes down, threats go up
- What a decade! Our baddest stories and biggest lessons, year by year…
