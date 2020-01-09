S2 Ep22: Word doc stops fraud, bye bye Python 2, latest from the ransomware swamp – Naked Security Podcast

This week we discuss the IT exec who scammed his employer out of $6m with fake invoices and the death of Python. Peter also shares two of his latest investigations from the ransomware swamp.

Mark reached peak peeve in this episode and so asked us to share our own technology pet peeves. Did you agree with us?

Producer Alice Duckett is joined by Mark Stockley, Greg Iddon and Peter Mackenzie in this week’s episode.

Thank you to everyone who gives us feedback on the podcast and helps us promote it on social media, it really helps us reach more people.

