Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 6 January 2020
Tuesday 7 January 2020
- Google suspends Xiaomi from Home Hub over camera privacy glitch
- ‘Maze’ ransomware threatens data exposure unless $6m ransom paid
- IT exec sets up fake biz to scam his employer out of $6m
- US military branches ban TikTok following Pentagon’s warning
Wednesday 8 January 2020
- REvil ransomware exploiting VPN flaws made public last April
- YouTube to treat all kid-aimed videos like they’re COPPA-liable
- US warns of Iranian cyber threat
- Facebook bans deepfakes, but not cheapfakes or shallowfakes
Thursday 9 January 2020
- Browser zero day: Update your Firefox right now!
- S2 Ep22: Word doc stops fraud, bye bye Python 2, latest from the ransomware swamp – Naked Security Podcast
- Apple’s scanning iCloud photos for child abuse images
- Google voice Assistant gets new privacy ‘undo’ commands
- FBI asks Apple to help it unlock iPhones of naval base shooter
- Google’s Project Zero highlights patch quality with policy tweak
Friday 10 January 2020
- Is the Y2K bug alive after all?
- Hackers use system weakness to rattle doors on Citrix systems
- Ransomware pounces on California schools, Las Vegas trounces attack
- Fake-review purge: Facebook boots 188 groups, eBay bans 140 shills
