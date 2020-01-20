Monday review – the hot 27 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 13 January 2020
- Snake alert! This ransomware is not a game…
- Powerful GPG collision attack spells the end for SHA-1
- Reddit bans ‘impersonation,’ but satire and parody are still OK
- Google urged to tame privacy-killing Android bloatware
- Lawmakers look to spread COPPA out to cover kids up to 16
Tuesday 14 January 2020
- Serious Microsoft crypto vulnerability – patch right now
- Windows 7 computers will no longer be patched after today
- Fleeceware is back in Google Play – massive fees for not much at all
- ‘Cable Haunt’ vulnerability exposes 200 million cable modem users
- Google tests biometric authentication for Android autofill
- Lottery hacker gets 9 months for his £5 cut of the loot
- Microsoft now reviewing Skype audio in ‘secure’ places (not China)
Wednesday 15 January 2020
- Microsoft fixes critical bugs in CryptoAPI, RD Gateway and .NET
- Malicious npm package taken down after Microsoft warning
- Peekaboo Moments baby-recording app has a bad database booboo
- Apple says no to unlocking shooter’s phone; AG and Trump lash back
Thursday 16 January 2020
- NSA and Github ‘rickrolled’ using Windows CryptoAPI bug
- S2 Ep23: Snake ransomware, VPN holes and phone spying – Naked Security Podcast
- Update now! Popular WordPress plugins have password bypass flaws
- Apps are sharing more of your data with ad industry than you may think
- Google to kill third-party Chrome cookies in two years
- College students call for ban on facial recognition on campus
Friday 17 January 2020
- 5 tips to avoid spear-phishing attacks
- Oracle’s January 2020 update patches 334 security flaws
- Google will now accept your iPhone as an authentication key
- Facial recognition is real-life ‘Black Mirror’ stuff, Ocasio-Cortez says
- EDRi’s guidelines call for more ethical websites
Latest Naked Security podcast
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.
The latest Naked Security Live video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.