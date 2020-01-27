Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 20 January 2020
- FBI seizes credentials-for-sale site WeLeakInfo.com
- FBI to inform election officials about hacking attempts
- Teen entered ‘dark rabbit hole of suicidal content’ online
- Facebook and Instagram ban alleged ‘brainwashing’ service
Tuesday 21 January 2020
- Citrix ships patches as vulnerable servers come under attack
- China and US top user data requests in Apple transparency report
- What do online file sharers want with 70,000 Tinder images?
Wednesday 22 January 2020
- Big Microsoft data breach – 250 million records exposed
- Ubisoft sues DDoS-for-hire operators for ruining game play
- NIST’s new privacy rules – what you need to know
- Regus spills data of 900 staff on Trello board set to ‘public’
- Nobody boogies quite like you
Thursday 23 January 2020
- Looking for silver linings in the CVE-2020-0601 crypto vulnerability
- UN report alleges that Saudi crown prince hacked Jeff Bezos’s phone
- Apple allegedly made nice with FBI by dropping iCloud encryption plan
- Sonos’s tone-deaf legacy product policy angers customers
- FBI issues warning about lucrative fake job scams
Friday 24 January 2020
- Google finds privacy holes in Safari’s ITP anti-tracking system
- Protestors petition equity firm over .org buyout
- 9th Methbot suspect arrested in massive clickfraud ring
- Privacy watchdog throws wider net to protect children online
