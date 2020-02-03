Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 27 January 2020
- Cardplanet mastermind pleads guilty to credit card fraud
- Tinder to get panic button, catfish-fighting facial recognition
- Instagram CEO’s homes were targetted by SWATters
- New York wants to ban taxpayer-funded ransomware payments
Tuesday 28 January 2020
- 5 ways to be a bit safer this Data Privacy Day
- States sue over rules that allow release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
- Facial recognition firm sued for scraping 3 billion faceprints
- Cisco patches bugs in security admin center and Webex
- Mozilla bans Firefox extensions for executing remote code
Wednesday 29 January 2020
- Apple patches critical bugs on iPhone and Mac – update now!
- Intel promises fix after researchers reveal ‘CacheOut’ CPU flaws
- Anatomy of a “free” gift – how online surveys can harm your digital health
- Let’s make ransomware MORE illegal, says Maryland
- Fraud spike prompts Chrome developer lock-out
- 15 NFL teams’ Twitter hijacked in lead-up to the Super Bowl
Thursday 30 January 2020
- S2 Ep24: Tinder, angry customers and weleakinfo takedown – Naked Security Podcast
- Trello exposed! Search turns up huge trove of private data
- Facebook knows a lot about your online habits – here’s how to stop it
- Employers can’t force you to get microchipped, Indiana reps say
- Government spyware company spied on hundreds of innocent people
Friday 31 January 2020
- Serious Security – How ‘special case’ code blew a hole in OpenSMTPD
- UN hacked via unpatched SharePoint server
- US Interior Dept extends drone grounding over foreign hacking fears
- Financial tech firms disagree on ban of customer data screen-scraping
- Facebook to pay $550m to settle face-tagging suit
