Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Monday 3 February 2020
- Apple proposes simple security upgrade for SMS 2FA codes
- FTC warns VoIP providers that help robocallers: we can and will sue
- Fraudsters posed as art dealer, bilked museum for millions
- Google launches open-source security key project, OpenSK
Tuesday 4 February 2020
- NIST tests methods of recovering data from smashed smartphones
- Twitter hands over student’s account to his college
- Google’s Super Bowl ad will make you cry. Or wince.
Wednesday 5 February 2020
- Coronavirus “safety measures” email is a phishing scam
- PayPal SMS scams – don’t fall for them!
- Someone else may have your videos, Google tells users
- Facebook will let parents see kids’ chat history, peer into inbox
- Critical Android flaws patched in February bulletin
- Twitter admits to raid on users’ phone numbers
Thursday 6 February 2020
- S2 Ep25: You’ve seen WHAT on public Trello boards? – Naked Security Podcast
- Update now – WhatsApp flaw gave attackers access to local files
- Twitter bans deepfakes, but only those ‘likely to cause harm’
- Google’s Chrome 80 clamps down on cookies and notification spam
- Android pulls 24 ‘dangerous’ malware-filled apps from Play Store
Friday 7 February 2020
- RobbinHood – the ransomware that brings its own bug
- Researchers transmit data covertly by altering screen brightness
- Facebook, Google, YouTube order Clearview to stop scraping faceprints
- Wacom driver caught monitoring third-party software use
- Cybercrooks busted for multimillion-dollar identity fraud
