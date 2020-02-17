Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 10 February 2020
- Google Chrome to start blocking downloads served via HTTP
- Facebook encrypted messaging will ‘create hiding places for child abuse’
- FBI director warns of sustained Russian disinformation threat
- Frustrated author cybersquats novelist’s website
Tuesday 11 February 2020
- 5 tips for you and your family on Safer Internet Day
- 5 tips for businesses on Safer Internet Day
- Freedom Hosting owner pleads guilty to distributing child abuse images
- Officials raise alarm about Chinese hacking
- Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts hijacked
Wednesday 12 February 2020
- Mozilla issues final warning to websites using TLS 1.0
- US charges four Chinese military members with Equifax hack
- Data about inmates and jail staff spilled by leaky prison app
Thursday 13 February 2020
- S2 Ep26: RobbinHood ransomware, Twitter parodies and SMS 2FA WHAT? – Naked Security Podcast
- Firefox six-weekly security fixes are out – get them now!
- Dell fixes privilege elevation bug in support software
- IE zero day and heap of RDP flaws fixed in February Patch Tuesday
- FBI: Cybercrime tore a $3.5b hole in victims’ pockets last year
- Google to force Nest users to turn on 2FA
Friday 14 February 2020
- Bluetooth bugs – researchers find 10 “Sweyntooth” security holes
- Cookie-nabbing app could have served users side helping of XSS
- Suspect who refused to decrypt hard drives released after four years
- Facebook ices in-app dating in EU after questions from regulator
- Self-driving car dataset missing labels for pedestrians, cyclists
- Corp.com is up for sale – check your Active Directory settings!
Latest Naked Security video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
Latest Naked Security podcast
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.