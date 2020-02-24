Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 17 February 2020
- Google pulls 500 malicious Chrome extensions after researcher tip-off
- Google forced to reveal anonymous reviewer’s details
- Senator calls for dedicated US data protection agency
- Police bust alleged operator of Bitcoin mixing service Helix
Tuesday 18 February 2020
- Malware and HTTPS – a growing love affair
- Council returns to using pen and paper after cyberattack
- AI filter launched to block Twitter cyberflashing
- IOTA shuts down network temporarily to fight wallet hacker
- Sensitive plastic surgery images exposed online
Wednesday 19 February 2020
- Private photos leaked by PhotoSquared’s unsecured cloud storage
- Facebook asks to be regulated kinda like a newspaper, kinda like telco
- WordPress plugin hole could have allowed attackers to wipe websites
- OpenSSH eases admin hassles with FIDO U2F token support
Thursday 20 February 2020
- ISS World “malware attack” leaves employees offline
- Ransomware attack forces 2-day shutdown of natural gas pipeline
- Nearly half of hospital Windows systems still vulnerable to RDP bugs
- Firefox 73.0.1 fixes crashes, blank web pages and DRM niggles
- Ring makes 2FA mandatory to keep hackers out of your doorbell account
Friday 21 February 2020
- The Amazon Prime phishing attack that wasn’t…
- S2 Ep27: Bluetooth holes, dodgy Chrome extensions and forgotten passwords – Naked Security Podcast
- Larry Tesler, of copy-and-paste fame, dies at 74
- US and UK call out Russian hackers for Georgia attacks
- Data of 10.6m MGM hotel guests posted for sale on Dark Web forum
- Adobe fixes critical flaws in Media Encoder and After Effects
- Washington state Senate passes bill to rein in facial recognition
