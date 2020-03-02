Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 24 February 2020
- KidsGuard stalkerware leaks data on secretly surveilled victims
- Google purges 600 Android apps for “disruptive” pop-up ads
- SSL/TLS certificate validity chopped down to one year by Apple’s Safari
Tuesday 25 February 2020
- Mystery zero-day in Chrome – update now!
- Android 11 to clamp down on background location access
- Google stops indexing WhatsApp chats; other search engines still at it
- The “Cloud Snooper” malware that sneaks into your Linux servers
- Smart speakers mistakenly eavesdrop up to 19 times a day
- Google denies illegally slurping data off free student Chromebooks
Wednesday 26 February 2020
- Apple’s iOS pasteboard leaks location data to spy apps
- LTE vulnerability allows impersonation of other mobile devices
- Switch to Signal for encrypted messaging, EC tells staff
- Taking a GPS tracker off your car isn’t ‘theft,’ court rules
Thursday 27 February 2020
- How one man could have flooded your phone with Microsoft spam
- Slickwraps data breach earns scorn for all
- S2 Ep28: Stalkerware, when cybercrooks return, and phishing gone wild – Naked Security Podcast
- Brave beats other browsers in privacy study
- Chrome 80 encryption change blocks AZORult password stealer
- Facebook bans coronavirus ‘miracle cure’ ads
Friday 28 February 2020
- Clearview AI loses entire database of faceprint-buying clients to hackers
- Ransomware wipes evidence, lets suspected drug dealers walk free
- Firefox rolling out DNS-over-HTTPS privacy by default in the US
- Google has right to censor conservative nonprofit on YouTube
