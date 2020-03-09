Monday review – the hot 29 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 2 March 2020
- Siri and Google Assistant hacked in new ultrasonic attack
- Let’s Encrypt issues one billionth free certificate
- Ironpie robot vacuum can suck up your privacy
- Fresh phish! Stripe scam baked and delivered in under an hour
- Facebook sues data analytics firm OneAudience over malicious SDK
Tuesday 3 March 2020
- Why ‘free’ Wi-Fi isn’t really free
- Digital piggy bank sevice broken into by cybercrooks
- Huge flaw found in how facial features are measured from images
- GoodRx stops sharing personal medical data with Google, Facebook
- Nvidia patches severe flaws affecting GeForce, Quadro NVS and Tesla
- XSS plugin vulnerabilities plague WordPress users
Wednesday 4 March 2020
- Why 3 million Let’s Encrypt certificates are being killed off today
- S2 Ep29: Facial recognition, malware madness and smart speakers – Naked Security Podcast
- NCSC: Secure your webcams now
- Google fixes MediaTek bug in Android March patches
- Tech support scammers hacked back by vigilante
- Facebook purges hundreds of fake accounts from state actors, marketers
Thursday 5 March 2020
- Coronavirus warning spreads computer virus
- Facebook: No, we are not killing Libra
- Ethical hackers swarm Pentagon websites
- Google launches FuzzBench service to benchmark fuzzing tools
- Zynga faces class action suit over massive Words With Friends hack
Friday 6 March 2020
- Remote working due to coronavirus? Here’s how to do it securely…
- Run ANDROID on an iPhone? Are you SERIOUS?!?
- Researcher finds 670 Microsoft subdomains vulnerable to takeover
- Chrome extension cons cryptocurrency users out of hardware wallet key
- Cathay Pacific fined over crooks slurping its database for over 4 years
- Boots yanks loyalty card payouts after 150K accounts get stuffed
Sunday 8 March 2020
Special podcast episode for International Women’s Day
S2 Ep29 of the Naked Security podcast
S2 Ep29 of the Naked Security podcast
Special podcast episode for International Women's Day
Latest video
