Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Monday 9 March 2020
- It’s not a breach… it’s just that someone else has your data
- One billion Android smartphones racking up security flaws
- Microsoft: Turn off Memory Integrity if it’s causing problems
- Now you need a notarized document to get a .gov domain
- 99% of compromised Microsoft enterprise accounts lack MFA
Tuesday 10 March 2020
- Watch out for Office 365 and G Suite scams, FBI warns businesses
- Google data puts innocent man at the scene of a crime
- Ex-Inspector General indicted for stealing data on 250k govt colleagues
- Phone carriers may soon be forced to adopt anti-robocall tech
Wednesday 11 March 2020
- S2 Ep30: Let’s Encrypt, ULTRASOUND attacks, backups for ransom – Naked Security Podcast
- TRRespass research reveals rowhammering is alive and well
- Microsoft leaves critical bug unpatched on Patch Tuesday
- FBI arrests alleged owner of Deer.io, top market for stolen accounts
- Trial for accused CIA leaker ends in hung jury
- Brave browser to block web fingerprinting with randomisation
Thursday 12 March 2020
- Data of millions of eBay and Amazon shoppers exposed
- Firefox 74 offers privacy and security updates
- Intel patches graphics drivers and offers new LVI flaw mitigations
- Analytics firm’s VPN and ad-blocking apps are secretly grabbing user data
- Necurs zombie botnet disrupted by Microsoft
Friday 13 March 2020
- EARN IT Act threatens end-to-end encryption
- Homeland Security sued over secretive use of face recognition
- Confessions app Whisper spills almost a billion records
