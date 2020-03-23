Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 16 March 2020
- Microsoft patches wormable Windows 10 ‘SMBGhost’ flaw
- Report calls for web pre-screening to end UK’s child abuse ‘explosion’
- Open source bugs have soared in the past year
- Senate bill would ban TikTok from government phones
Tuesday 17 March 2020
- Slack fixes account-stealing bug
- Tor browser fixes bug that allows JavaScript to run when disabled
- WordPress to get automatic updates for plugins and themes
- Europol busts up two SIM-swapping hacking rings
Wednesday 18 March 2020
- Android malware uses coronavirus for sextortion and ransomware combo
- VMware patches virtualisation bugs
- Uber to file federal suit against LA over users’ real-time location data
- DDoS attack on US Health agency part of coordinated campaign
- Human traffickers use social media oversharing to gain victims’ trust
Thursday 19 March 2020
- ‘Dirty little secret’ extortion email threatens to give your family coronavirus
- NIST shared dataset of tattoos that’s been used to identify prisoners
- Cryptojacking is almost conquered – crushed along with Coinhive
- Delayed Adobe patches fix long list of critical flaws
- Facebook accidentally blocks genuine COVID-19 news
Friday 20 March 2020
- S2 Ep31: Remote working, malwareless ransomware and EARN IT – Naked Security Podcast
- Trolls ZoomBomb work-from-home videocall with filth
- Exchange rate service’s customer details hacked via AWS
- COVID-19 disruption delays release of Chrome version 81
- Location-tracking wristbands required on all incoming travelers to Hong Kong
