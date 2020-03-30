Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 23 March 2020
- WhatsApp “Martinelli” hoax is back, warning about “Dance of the Pope”
- Cisco issues urgent fixes for SD-WAN router flaws
- Tour guide/Chinese spy gets four years for SD card dead drops
- Stolen data of company that refused REvil ransom payment now on sale
- Firefox is dropping FTP support
Tuesday 24 March 2020
- Facebook Messenger may ban mass-forwarding of messages
- Russia’s FSB wanted its own IoT botnet
- Feds shut down bogus COVID-19 vaccine site
Wednesday 25 March 2020
- Windows has a zero-day that won’t be patched for weeks
- Your unused computer could help find a COVID-19 cure
- Hackers target WHO in phishing attack
- Battling the global COVID-19 scammers and fake news hawkers
Thursday 26 March 2020
- S2 Ep32: ZoomBombing, Android malware and the WhatsApp Martinelli hoax – Naked Security Podcast
- Watch out! Scummy scammers target home deliveries
- Apple Safari now blocks all third-party cookies by default
- Adobe issues emergency fix for file-munching bug
- Hijacked Twitter accounts used to advertise face masks
- Apple iOS 13.4 offers fixes for 30 vulnerabilities
Friday 27 March 2020
- Android apps are snooping on your installed software
- Firefox 76 will have option to enforce HTTPS-only connections
- Thousands of Dark Web sites deleted in attack on free hosting service
- FBI takes down hacker platform Deer.io
