Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 30 March 2020
- Has Houseparty really hacked your phone and stolen your bank details?
- How to stay on top of coronavirus scams – and all the others too
- Apple’s iOS 13.4 hit by VPN bypass vulnerability
- Chrome may bring back ‘www’ with option to show full URLs
- Should governments track your location to fight COVID-19?
- Google sent ~40K warnings to targets of state-backed attackers in 2019
Tuesday 31 March 2020
- Marriott International confirms data breach of up to 5.2 million guests
- Patch now! Critical flaw found in OpenWrt router software
- Dharma ransomware source code on sale for $2,000
- Data on almost every citizen of Georgia posted on hacker forum
- Researchers speed the death of ‘bad’ data in the race against good
- “Instant bank fraud” warning spread on WhatsApp is a hoax
- 5 tips for keeping your data safe this World Backup Day
Wednesday 1 April 2020
- Bill Gates’s YouTube ‘Bitcoin giveaway’ is a big fat scam
- QR code generator scam steals thousands in Bitcoin
- Microsoft’s Edge browser to get breached credential alerts
Thursday 2 April 2020
- Don’t get locked out of your own website – update this WordPress plugin now!
- S2 Ep33: Ransomware on sale, dark web disaster, dead drops and pillow forts – Naked Security Podcast
- Phone carriers must authenticate calls to fight robocalls, says FCC
- COVID-19 forces browser makers to continue supporting TLS 1.0
Friday 3 April 2020
- 5 things you can do today to make Zooming safer
- ‘Zombie’ Windows win32k bug reanimated by researcher
- Watch out for the new wave of COVID-19 scams, warns IRS
Sunday 5 April 2020
