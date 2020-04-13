Monday review – the hot 15 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 6 April 2020
- Will Apple’s “microphone switch” stop your iPad getting bugged?
- Rights groups appeal to governments over COVID-19 surveillance
- Hackers’ forum hacked, OGUsers database dumped (again)
Tuesday 7 April 2020
- Twitter warns users – Firefox might retain private messages
- Two schoolkids sue Google for collecting biometrics
- Thousands of Android apps contain undocumented backdoors, study finds
Wednesday 8 April 2020
- Slack in the security spotlight – lessons for collaboration servers
- Update Firefox again – more RCEs and an Android “takeover” bug too
- Microsoft project proposed to aid Linux IoT code integrity
- As if the world couldn’t get any weirder, this AI toilet scans your anus to identify you
Thursday 9 April 2020
- Fleeceware on your iPhone? Don’t get caught out while penned up at home
- S2 Ep34: Can you trust hackers on how not to get hacked? – Naked Security Podcast
- Facebook’s new Tuned chat app lets couples keep their mush private
- Google removes Android VPN with ‘critical vulnerability’ from Play Store
Friday 10 April 2020
Latest Naked Security podcast
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.
Latest Naked Security Live video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.