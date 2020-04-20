Monday review – the hot 13 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 14 April 2020
- TikTok users beware: Hackers could swap your videos with their own
- ICANN asks registrars to crack down on scam coronavirus websites
- Microsoft and Google delay online authentication change
Wednesday 15 April 2020
- Zoom passwords for sale on the Dark Web – “ten-a-penny” by all accounts
- Signal: We’ll be eaten alive by EARN IT Act’s anti-encryption wolves
- WordPress WooCommerce sites targeted by card swiper attacks
Thursday 16 April 2020
- TikTok announces “Family Pairing” – bust your moves but cap the risk
- S2 Ep35: TikTok woes, sextortion scams and passwords vs. single sign-on – Naked Security Podcast
- 49 malicious Chrome extensions caught pickpocketing crypto wallets
- Update now! Windows zero-day flaws fixed in Patch Tuesday
Friday 17 April 2020
- Critical bug in Google Chrome – get your update now
- US offers up to $5m reward for information on North Korean hackers
- GitHub users targeted by Sawfish phishing campaign
