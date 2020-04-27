Monday review – the hot 16 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 20 April 2020
- Maze ransomware hits US giant Cognizant
- Fan vibrations can be used to transmit data from air-gapped machines
- New sextortion scam: “High level of risk. Your account has been hacked.”
- Bot creates millions of fake eyeballs to rip off smart-TV advertisers
Tuesday 21 April 2020
- At last – a use for all those phishing emails you’ve been getting!
- Facebook to alert us if we’ve been exposed to fake coronavirus news
Wednesday 22 April 2020
- Porn scammers making $100,000 a month from sextortion emails
- 309 million Facebook users’ phone numbers found online
- Gaming company targeted by Chinese Winnti hackers
Thursday 23 April 2020
- iPhone zero day – don’t panic! Here’s what you need to know
- Trove of RubyGems malware highlights software supply chain issues
- Password-free database of exercise app Kinomap leaks 42m user records
- S2 Ep36: Rogue Chrome extensions, Signal fears and Darth Vader – Naked Security podcast
Friday 24 April 2020
- Patch now! Microsoft issues unexpected Office fix
- Shadow Broker leaked NSA files point to unknown APT group
- AI helps experts find thousands of child sexual abuse imagery keywords
