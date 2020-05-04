This week we talk ransomware apologies, whether companies should be pushing 2FA and good vibrations, kind of…
We’re proud to be nominated for Best Cybersecurity Podcast AND Best New Cybersecurity Podcast in the European Cybersecurity Blogger Awards. If you enjoy our show, please vote for us.
Host Anna Brading is joined by Sophos experts Mark Stockley, Paul Ducklin and me.
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.
One comment on “S2 Ep37: Microsoft fixes, airgap fun and free games for 2FA – Naked Security Podcast”
Also MS’s update messed up my Sophos Home and made Window$ Defender my default AV causing me much consternation. You’ve probably already heard this.
So beware your updates as mine did not remember any of my customizations and settings.
Seriously considering a Linux distro.