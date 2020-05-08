Vote for Naked Security in the European Blogger Awards 2020!

We’ve excited to say that we’re short-listed in nine different categories in this year’s European Cybersecurity Blogger Awards.
If you like our content, please vote for us!
We’re up for awards for our website, our podcast, our social media feeds on Twitter and Instagram, our cybersecurity videos, and for the Grand Prix for Best Overall Security Blog.
Voting is open to everyone. You don’t have to be a blogger or podcaster yourself, and you don’t have to be from Europe. You don’t have to vote in every category – you can leave an item blank if you want – but you are only allowed to submit one voting form.
If you enjoy what you read, hear and see from the Naked Security team, please vote for us – it means a lot to us, and it reminds our bosses that our work is worth it so we get to keep the content coming!
And don’ t forget that you, our Naked Security community, mean a lot to us, too.
Naked Security would be nothing without you – so to everyone who reads, listens, watches, comments, votes, likes, and shares our material, thank you so much.
Latest Naked Security podcast
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.