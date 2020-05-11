Monday review – the hot 16 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 4 May 2020
- ILOVEYOU: The Love Bug virus 20 years on – could it happen again?
- S2 Ep37: Microsoft fixes, airgap fun and free games for 2FA – Naked Security Podcast
- Coronavirus pandemic coincides with spike in online puppy scams
- Uncle Sam to agencies: No encrypted DNS for you!
Tuesday 5 May 2020
- GoDaddy – “unauthorized individual” had access to login info
- Firefox’s Private Relay service tests anonymous email alias feature
- Reveal the identities of alleged pirates, court tells ISP
Wednesday 6 May 2020
- Firefox 76.0 released with critical security patches – update now
- Air gap security beaten by turning PC capacitors into speakers
- Adult live-streaming site CAM4 leaks millions of emails, private chats
Thursday 7 May 2020
- Vcrypt ransomware brings along a buddy to do the encryption
- S2 Ep38: Crashing iPhones, ransomware tales and human chatbots – Naked Security Podcast
- Fake news Facebook accounts used coronavirus to attract followers
- Police nab InfinityBlack hackers
Friday 8 May 2020
- Vote for Naked Security in the European Blogger Awards 2020!
- More crypto-stealing Chrome extensions swatted by Google
