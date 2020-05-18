Monday review – the hot 17 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 11 May 2020
- Celebrity personal data taken in ransomware attack
- Clearview AI won’t sell vast faceprint collection to private companies
- Microsoft opens IoT bug bounty program
Tuesday 12 May 2020
- Thunderspy – why turning your computer off is a cool idea!
- Huge toll of ransomware attacks revealed in Sophos report
- Dating app user logins found on hacking forum
- Maze ransomware one year on – a SophosLabs report
Wednesday 13 May 2020
- Beware the DHL delivery message email – it could be a package scam
- TikTok’s handling of child privacy gets another watchdog’s attention
- Criminal forum trading stolen data suffers ironic data breach
Thursday 14 May 2020
- PrintDemon – patch this ancient Windows printer bug!
- Woman stalked by sandwich server via her COVID-19 contact tracing info
- Update now! Windows gets another bumper patch update
Friday 15 May 2020
- S2 Ep 39: Thunderspy, government encryption, and reply all mistakes – Naked Security Podcast
- How scammers abuse Google Search’s open redirect feature
- Top 10 most exploited vulnerabilities list released by FBI, DHS CISA
- Microsoft joins encrypted DNS club with Windows 10 option
