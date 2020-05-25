Monday review – the hot 16 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 18 May 2020
- The RATicate gang – implanting malware in an industry near you
- Senate renews warrantless collection of web histories
- Shiny new Azure login attracts shiny new phishing attacks
Tuesday 19 May 2020
- Apple “MagicPairing” for AirPods – the magic isn’t perfect yet
- Cash-flashing rapper charged with money laundering for BTC-e
- Firefox to tell you if sites are shortening your passwords
Wednesday 20 May 2020
- Beware of emails with “horrible charts” about Covid-19
- Office 365 exposed some internal search results to other companies
- FBI finally unlock shooter’s iPhones, Apple berated for not helping
Thursday 21 May 2020
- Adobe “out of band” critical patch – get your update now!
- S2 Ep 40: Demonic printers, a sleazy stalker and 10 reasons to patch – Naked Security Podcast
- Scammers target COVID-19 CARES Act relief scheme
- Chrome 83 adds DNS-over-HTTPS support and privacy tweaks
Friday 22 May 2020
- The ransomware that attacks you from inside a virtual machine
- Signal secure messaging can now identify you without a phone number
- Apple and Google launch COVID-19 contact tracing API
