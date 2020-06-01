Monday review – the hot 15 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 25 May 2020
Tuesday 26 May 2020
- New iPhone jailbreak released
- Internet giants unite to stop warrantless snooping on web histories
- Docker Desktop danger discovered, patch now
Wednesday 27 May 2020
- Apple sends out 11 security alerts – get your fixes now!
- Open source libraries a big source of application security flaws
- Google may soon add end-to-end encryption for RCS
Thursday 28 May 2020
- Inside a ransomware gang’s attack toolbox
- S2 Ep 41: Super-sized ransomware, FBI v Apple and AirPods hot or not – Naked Security Podcast
- Pablo Escobar’s brother sues Apple for $2.6b over FaceTime flaw
- Android ‘StrandHogg 2.0’ flaw lets malware assume identity of any app
Friday 29 May 2020
- Clearview AI facial recogition sued again – this time by ACLU
- COVID-19 tests, PPE and antivirual drugs find a home on the dark web
- Windows 10 adds new security and privacy features in May update
- Google sued by Arizona for tracking users’ locations in spite of settings
