END OF SERIES SPECIAL: This week Mark shares why Pablo Escobar’s brother is suing Apple for $2.6b, Greg talks about a malicious ‘Octopus Scanner’ targeting developers on Github and Duck discusses the “Sign in with Apple” account takeover flaw.
Host Anna Brading is joined by Sophos experts Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Greg Iddon.
One comment on “S2 Ep42: Apple auth attack, Octopus Scanner, Escobar escapades – Naked Security podcast”
Congratulations on your success. I do look forward to your podcasts, but having Sophos Home protecting my laptop and tablet is just the best!