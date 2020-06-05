S2 Ep42: Apple auth attack, Octopus Scanner, Escobar escapades – Naked Security podcast

1 Podcast
by

END OF SERIES SPECIAL: This week Mark shares why Pablo Escobar’s brother is suing Apple for $2.6b, Greg talks about a malicious ‘Octopus Scanner’ targeting developers on Github and Duck discusses the “Sign in with Apple” account takeover flaw.

Host Anna Brading is joined by Sophos experts Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Greg Iddon.

Listen now!

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Intercept X for Mobile

Sophos Intercept X for Mobile
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux