Monday review – the hot 15 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 1 June 2020
- No password required! “Sign in with Apple” account takeover flaw patched
- Github uncovers malicious ‘Octopus Scanner’ targeting developers
- Facebook to verify identities on accounts that churn out viral posts
Tuesday 2 June 2020
- The mystery of the expiring Sectigo web certificate
- Hacker posts database stolen from Dark Net free hosting provider DH
- Crime agency turns to Google ads to deter teen DDoS hackers
Wednesday 3 June 2020
- Firefox fixes cryptographic data leakage in latest security update
- VMware flaw allows takeover of multiple private clouds
- Amtrak breached, some customers’ logins and PII potentially exposed
- We won! Naked Security scoops “Legends of security” award
Thursday 4 June 2020
- You DID change your password after that data breach, didn’t you?
- Nuclear missile contractor hacked in Maze ransomware attack
- Google deletes Indian app that deleted Chinese apps
Friday 5 June 2020
- S2 Ep42: Apple auth attack, Octopus Scanner, Escobar escapades – Naked Security podcast
- Botnet blasts WordPress sites with configuration download attacks
