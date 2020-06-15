Monday review – the hot 13 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 8 June 2020
Tuesday 9 June 2020
- Cryptomining criminals under the spotlight – a SophosLabs report
- Facebook labels ‘state-controlled’ Russian, Chinese, Iranian media
- Brave CEO apologises for adding affiliate links to URLs
Wednesday 10 June 2020
- ‘Bot or Not?’ – a game to train us to spot chatbots faking it as humans
- Babylon mobile health app mixes up patient consultation videos
- Billions of devices affected by UPnP vulnerability
Thursday 11 June 2020
- Crooks hijack “Black Lives Matter” to spread zombie malware
- Bitcoin scammers take YouTube channels for a SpaceX ride
- Microsoft squishes 129 bugs with Patch Tuesday updates
Friday 12 June 2020
- Intel patches chip flaw that could leak your cryptographic secrets
- Facebook paid for a 0-day to help FBI unmask child predator
- Twitter wants to know if you meant to share that article
