Monday review – the hot 16 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 15 June 2020
- You’ve heard of sextortion – now there’s “breachstortion”, too
- Congress wants to know who is using spyware against the US
- Microsoft Azure users leave front door open for cryptomining crooks
Tuesday 16 June 2020
- Intel announces “exploit busting” features in its next processor chips
- ‘Anonymous’ takes down Atlanta Police Dept. site after police shooting
- Eavesdroppers can use light bulbs to listen in from afar
Wednesday 17 June 2020
- Avon cosmetics suffers “cyber incident” – but was it ransomware?
- More ad fraud apps found hiding on Google Play Store
- eBay staff charged with cyberstalking, sending fetal pig and spiders
Thursday 18 June 2020
- Bundlore adware brings a new nest of risks to Mac users
- Microsoft promises to fix Windows 10 printer problem
- Crypto founder admits $25 million ICO backed by celebrities was a scam
- Adobe drops slew of critical patches
Friday 19 June 2020
- IBM Maximo Asset Management servers patched against attacks
- FBI uses T-shirt, tattoo and Vimeo clips to track down alleged arsonist
- Ripple20 bugs set off wave of security problems in millions of devices
Latest video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
