Monday review – the hot 10 stories of the week

Monday 22 June 2020
- Anatomy of a survey scam – how innocent questions can rip you off
- Hacker indicted for stealing 65K employees’ PII in medical center hack
Tuesday 23 June 2020
- United States wants HTTPS for all government sites, all the time
- ‘BlueLeaks’ exposes sensitive files from hundreds of police departments
Wednesday 24 June 2020
- Glupteba – the malware that gets secret messages from the Bitcoin blockchain
- iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, Safari to give us ‘No, thanks!’ option for ad tracking
Thursday 25 June 2020
- Patch time! NVIDIA fixes kernel driver holes on Windows and Linux
- Twitter apologizes for leaking businesses’ financial data
Friday 26 June 2020
- Fancy hacking a PlayStation? Sony announces its bug bounty program
- REvil gang threaten to auction celebrity data from Mariah Carey, Lebron James, MTV and more
